This Week’s MLW: Fusion TV Online: MLW World Title Match, More

September 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: FUSION LIVE

– The latest episode of MLW: Fusion TV is now online, featuring an MLW World Championship match and more. You can see the episode below, which features:

* MLW World Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Tom Lawlor
* Richard Holliday vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

