Various News: This Week’s MLW on Fusion TV, Kofi Kingston Reflects On Title Match, WWE Posts Photo Gallery of Red Rooster Action Figure

– Here is the full episode of this week’s MLW on Fusion TV:

It features:

*MLW Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart has an open contract.

*Air Wolf vs. Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta)

*Daga vs. Ariel Dominguez

*The Dynasty and The Hart Foundation comment on their feud.

*CONTRA Unit has sent a message to MLW.

– Kofi Kingston wrote the following on Twitter:

One week from today, I will be on the cusp of achieving my childhood dream, wrestling for the WWE title…(crazy to say that)

Since a certain someone has made it impossible to trust him at his word, I’m gonna need to see something in writing. No more games.

