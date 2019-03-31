Various News: This Week’s MLW on Fusion TV, Kofi Kingston Reflects On Title Match, WWE Posts Photo Gallery of Red Rooster Action Figure

wrestling / News

This Week's MLW on Fusion TV, Kofi Kingston Reflects On Title Match, WWE Posts Photo Gallery of Red Rooster Action Figure

March 31, 2019
MLW Superfight Intimidation Games MLW Logo Major League Wrestling Battle Riot Fusion TV Supefight

– Here is the full episode of this week’s MLW on Fusion TV:

It features:

*MLW Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart has an open contract.

*Air Wolf vs. Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta)

*Daga vs. Ariel Dominguez

*The Dynasty and The Hart Foundation comment on their feud.

*CONTRA Unit has sent a message to MLW.

– Kofi Kingston wrote the following on Twitter:

– WWE has a new photo gallery for their new Mattel Red Rooster Elite Collection action figure available at Target this Thursday. You can look at the gallery here.

