Various News: This Week’s MLW on Fusion TV, Kofi Kingston Reflects On Title Match, WWE Posts Photo Gallery of Red Rooster Action Figure
– Here is the full episode of this week’s MLW on Fusion TV:
It features:
*MLW Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart has an open contract.
*Air Wolf vs. Ricky Martinez (with Salina de la Renta)
*Daga vs. Ariel Dominguez
*The Dynasty and The Hart Foundation comment on their feud.
*CONTRA Unit has sent a message to MLW.
– Kofi Kingston wrote the following on Twitter:
One week from today, I will be on the cusp of achieving my childhood dream, wrestling for the WWE title…(crazy to say that)
Since a certain someone has made it impossible to trust him at his word, I’m gonna need to see something in writing. No more games.
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) March 31, 2019
– WWE has a new photo gallery for their new Mattel Red Rooster Elite Collection action figure available at Target this Thursday. You can look at the gallery here.
