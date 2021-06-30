This Week’s MLW Underground Is Online

The livestream for the latest episode of MLW Underground is now online, featuring Bryan Danielson vs. Teddy Hart and more. You can see the stream below for the episode, which is described as follows:

The American Dragon rumbles with the next generation of The Hart Foundation on this edition of Underground, presented by newlawoffice.com

Years before fans around the world would come to know him as Daniel Bryan, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson made his MLW debut in 2004 against Teddy Hart.

Can Danielson send shockwaves through the league by walking in and taking out Calgary’s third generation stand out? Tune in and find out!

Dr. Julius Smokes puts down the commentary headset to team with “Black Magic” Norman Smiley, but the duo has their hands full as they step into the ring with the top ranked high flying standouts Joel and Jose, Los Maximos!

The GTC Carnival continues as The Stampede Bulldogs face off with The Havana Pitbulls to determine who goes to the final round to face The Samoan Island Tribe!

Plus exclusives with World Heavyweight Champion Steve Corino, “The Franchise” Shane Douglas, PJ Friedman, and more!

Eric Gargiulo and Julius Smokes call the action live from Orlando!