This Week’s New Content Schedule For the WWE Network: After the Bell and Other Podcasts Debut
– WWE has revealed the list of new programs and specials joining the WWE Network this week, heading into the Hell in a Cell PPV on Sunday.
Monday, October 19
10 classic episodes of Superstars – 10 AM ET on demand
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (available on free tier)
Tuesday, October 20
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Ryan Cabrera – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Best Of WWE: The Best of Hell in a Cell – 12 PM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Ryan Cabrera – 8 p.m. ET
Wednesday, October 21
Monday Night Raw (9/21/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves: Roman Reigns – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest and Lilian Garcia – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)
WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves: Roman Reigns – 7 PM ET
Thursday, October 22
Notsam Wrestling: Firsts – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (10/21/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, October 23
WWE Story Time: Road Woes – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Swerve City Podcast: Drew McIntyre – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE Story Time: Road Woes – 7:30 PM ET
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, October 24
WWE Main Event (10/8/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
WWE Chronicle: Bayley – 10 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Drew & A: Drew’s Dad – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Drew & A: Jason Hawes – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Greatest Independent Steel Cage Matches – 12 PM ET on demand
Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Ilja Dragunov – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw We Love Wrestling – March 8, 2020 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 100 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 6 PM ET
WWE Chronicle: Bayley – 8 PM ET
Sunday, October 25
Friday Night SmackDown (9/25/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer – 10 AM ET on demand
The New Day: Feel The Power: The Road to KofiMania – 10 AM ET on demand
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
La Previa: Hell in a Cell 2020 – 3 PM ET (available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 4 PM ET (available on free tier)
WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Kickoff – 6 PM ET/3 PM PT
WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 – 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer – Immediately following WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
The New Day: Feel The Power: The Road to KofiMania – 12 midnight ET
