This Week’s New Content Schedule For the WWE Network: After the Bell and Other Podcasts Debut

– WWE has revealed the list of new programs and specials joining the WWE Network this week, heading into the Hell in a Cell PPV on Sunday.

Monday, October 19

10 classic episodes of Superstars – 10 AM ET on demand

Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (available on free tier)

Tuesday, October 20

Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Ryan Cabrera – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

The Best Of WWE: The Best of Hell in a Cell – 12 PM ET on demand (available on free tier)

Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Ryan Cabrera – 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 21

Monday Night Raw (9/21/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves: Roman Reigns – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest and Lilian Garcia – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)

WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves: Roman Reigns – 7 PM ET

Thursday, October 22

Notsam Wrestling: Firsts – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (10/21/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, October 23

WWE Story Time: Road Woes – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

Swerve City Podcast: Drew McIntyre – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE Story Time: Road Woes – 7:30 PM ET

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, October 24

WWE Main Event (10/8/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

WWE Chronicle: Bayley – 10 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

Drew & A: Drew’s Dad – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

Drew & A: Jason Hawes – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

The Greatest Independent Steel Cage Matches – 12 PM ET on demand

Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Ilja Dragunov – 12 PM ET on demand

wXw We Love Wrestling – March 8, 2020 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 100 – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 6 PM ET

WWE Chronicle: Bayley – 8 PM ET

Sunday, October 25

Friday Night SmackDown (9/25/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer – 10 AM ET on demand

The New Day: Feel The Power: The Road to KofiMania – 10 AM ET on demand

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

La Previa: Hell in a Cell 2020 – 3 PM ET (available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 4 PM ET (available on free tier)

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Kickoff – 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 – 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer – Immediately following WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

The New Day: Feel The Power: The Road to KofiMania – 12 midnight ET