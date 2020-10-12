wrestling / News
This Week’s New WWE Network Content: First Look At New Undertaker Documentary, More
The WWE is adding more content to the WWE Network this week, including a first-look at a new Undertaker documentary, 30 Days of the Deadman. That documentary will premiere in full sometime in November.
Monday, October 12
WWE Watch Along: WWE Draft 2020 Day 2 – 7:30 PM ET (available on free tier)
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (available on free tier)
Tuesday, October 13
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: The Bella Twins – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Best Of WWE: The Best of Yokozuna – 12 PM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: The Bella Twins – 8 PM ET
Wednesday, October 14
Monday Night Raw (9/14/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Daniel Suarez – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)
Thursday, October 15
WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (10/14/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, October 16
WWE Story Time: Growing Pains – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE Story Time: Growing Pains – 7 PM ET
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, October 17
WWE Main Event (10/1/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Best of Aleister Black in PROGRESS – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw We Love Wrestling #1 – 12 PM ET on demand
EVOLVE 132 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 99 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 6 PM ET
Sunday, October 18
Friday Night SmackDown (9/18/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
First Look: 30 Days of The Deadman – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE The Day Of: Clash of Champions 2020 – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
First Look: 30 Days of The Deadman – 8 PM ET on demand
WWE The Day Of: Clash of Champions 2020 – 8:05 PM ET
