This Week’s New WWE Network Content: The Story of Paul Bearer And More

WWE has revealed this week’s schedule of new content for the WWE Network, which will include a special about Paul Bearer and more.

Monday, Nov. 2

Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia: Zelina Vega – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Tyler Breeze – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

The Best of WWE: The Undertaker’s Most Bone-Chilling Matches – 12 PM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Monday Night Raw (10/5/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves: AJ Styles – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump: Maven and Elias – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

The Undertaker’s Gravest Matches – 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 5

Notsam Wrestling: Unexpected – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (11/4/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, November 6

WWE Story Time: Don’t Get Hot – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

Swerve City Podcast: Toni Storm – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

WWE Story Time: Don’t Get Hot – 7:30 PM ET

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, November 7

WWE Main Event (10/22/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

Drew & A: Kai Green & Mike O’Hearn – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Pete Dunne – 12 PM ET on demand

wXw Shotgun 2020 #1 – 12 PM ET on demand

EVOLVE 134 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 102 – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 6 PM ET

Sunday, Nov. 8

Friday Night SmackDown (10/2/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer – 10 AM ET on demand

The New Day: Feel The Power: Greeeased Up – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer – 8 p.m.