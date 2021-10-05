wrestling / News

This Week’s NJPW Strong Features Stars of Autumn Attack, Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles

October 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW STrong Autumn Attack - Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles

– NJPW has announced the lineup for this Saturday’s edition of NJPW Strong, which features the kickoff of Autumn Attack, a packed lineup. The show airs on Saturday, October 9 at 8:00 pm ET on NJPW World. Here’s the lineup:

* Fred Rosser vs. Minoru Suzuki
* STRONG Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor vs. Ren Narita
* Champion vs Champion: Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW Strong, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading