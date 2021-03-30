This Week’s NJPW Strong Lineup: Road to New Japan Cup USA, Six-Man Tag Headliner

– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, which is being presented as a Road to New Japan Cup USA event. This week’s show will headlined by a six-man tag team match. It will be Brody King, Logan Riegel, and Sterling Riegel vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Chris Dickinson, and JR Kratos). Here’s the full lineup:

* Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight

* TJP and Alex Coughlin vs. Misterioso and Jordan Clearwater

* Brody King, Logan Riegel, and Sterling Riegel vs. Team Filthy

Next week’s episode will feature the start of the New Japan Cup USA tournament. This week’s episode of NJPW Strong will debut on Friday, April 2 on NJPW World at 10:00 pm EST.