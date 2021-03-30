wrestling / News
This Week’s NJPW Strong Lineup: Road to New Japan Cup USA, Six-Man Tag Headliner
– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, which is being presented as a Road to New Japan Cup USA event. This week’s show will headlined by a six-man tag team match. It will be Brody King, Logan Riegel, and Sterling Riegel vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Chris Dickinson, and JR Kratos). Here’s the full lineup:
* Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight
* TJP and Alex Coughlin vs. Misterioso and Jordan Clearwater
* Brody King, Logan Riegel, and Sterling Riegel vs. Team Filthy
Next week’s episode will feature the start of the New Japan Cup USA tournament. This week’s episode of NJPW Strong will debut on Friday, April 2 on NJPW World at 10:00 pm EST.
Friday on an all new #njpwSTRONG!
We're on the Road to New Japan Cup USA!
Brody King & the Riegels face Team Filthy in the main event, but is there a conflict of interests for Chris Dickinson?
More great action and *huge* news this week!https://t.co/YM6NqJbXWX#njcupusa pic.twitter.com/OGcuAx4Gk1
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Adam Pearce On His Interest In Being Full-Time Wrestler Again: ‘Less Than Zero’
- Steve Austin Discusses Whether He’ll Have Any Involvement In WrestleMania 37
- Charly Caruso Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With ESPN, Announces WWE Exit
- Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Directing Kissing Scene With Stephanie McMahon, Getting Knocked Out During SummerSlam 2000 Match