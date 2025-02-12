wrestling / News
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online
February 11, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr features two title matches and is now online. You can see the full episode below on Twitter, which has the following card:
* NWA Tag Team Championships Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Talos & Daisy Kills
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: The It Girls vs. Big Mama & Kylie Paige
* No Limits Match: Kerry Morton vs. Colby Corino
https://twitter.com/nwa/status/1889450593397170359