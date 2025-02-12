This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr features two title matches and is now online. You can see the full episode below on Twitter, which has the following card:

* NWA Tag Team Championships Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Talos & Daisy Kills

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: The It Girls vs. Big Mama & Kylie Paige

* No Limits Match: Kerry Morton vs. Colby Corino

https://twitter.com/nwa/status/1889450593397170359