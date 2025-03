The latest episode of NWA Powerrr is now online. You can check out the episode below via the company’s Twitter account, with the following lineup:

* NWA TV Championship Match: Carson Drake vs. Alex Misery

* Jax Dane Memorial Heavyweight Tournament Match: Zyon vs. Burchill

* The Immortals vs. Talos & Daisy Kill

https://twitter.com/nwa/status/1904655784908071085