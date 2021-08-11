This Week’s NWA Powerrr Doesn’t Air on FITE TV, NWA & FITE Issue Statements

NWA Powerrr was persona non grata on FITE TV during its usual timeslot, and both FITE and the NWA have addressed the issue in statements. This week’s show did not air during its scheduled 6:05 PM ET slot, and the NWA issued an apology and promised the episode will air tomorrow at the same timeslot.

The company wrote:

“Hey folks, we again just want to say we’re sorry about the technical difficulties tonight and we’re grateful to each and every one of you for tuning into #NWAPowerrr. We will go ahead and show the episode at 6:05p tomorrow on @FiteTV! and a post show directly after!”

FITE said in a statement:

“We’d like to apologize to @nwa and the fans who were upset at not being able to watch #NWAPowerrr tonight. It will air tomorrow at 6:05pm ET. We’ll fix a few things to improve our process, as we 💕 this league and its awesome family.–Kim, cmo”

