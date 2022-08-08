This Week’s NWA Powerrr Features Murdoch vs. Pope, A Tables Match and More

The National Wresting Alliance has announced several matches for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr on FITE. According to FITE’s Twitter post, it could have implications for the upcoming NWA 74. The lineup includes:

* Non-Title: Trevor Murdoch vs. Pope

* Tables Match: Mike Knox vs. Devin Graves

* Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. Ricky Morton

* Jordan Clearwater vs. Joe Alonzo