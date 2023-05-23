This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

Chris Adonis brings back the Masterlock Challenge on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and the livestream is online. You can check out the stream below for the episode, which is described as follows:

We’re just under two weeks away from our massive return to Winston-Salem as we present the 2023 edition of The Crockett Cup, and the competition is only heating up!

Former professional MMA fighter Blake “Bulletproof” Troop steps into the ring to face the towering force of Talos. It’s a clash of strength, skill, and determination as these two powerhouses battle for supremacy in a match that transcends boundaries!

The dominant duo of Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf, representing La Rebelión, put their coveted NWA World Tag Team Titles on the line against the formidable team of Magnum Muscle: Dak Draper and “Big Strong” Mims!

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton faces off against the determined Jeremiah Plunkett in a thrilling catchweight exhibition match! Plunkett had his sights set on challenging Morton for the title, but just missed the weight limit. Will Plunkett’s hunger to prove himself be enough to overcome Morton’s championship pedigree?

In a momentous occasion, “The Masterpiece” Chris Adonis issues his legendary “Masterlock Challenge” for the first time in years! Who is stepping up to the daunting challenge? None other than Aron Stevens! Can Stevens find a way to break free from Adonis’ infamous submission hold and etch his name in history, or will Adonis once again demonstrate the unbreakable nature of the Masterlock?