This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

A Turkey Gobbler Match takes place on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:

Get ready for a turkey-tastic Tuesday here on NWA Powerrr!

Aron Stevens has vowed revenge on CJ ever since she attacked him from behind two weeks ago. Unlike leftovers, revenge is a dish best served cold. Can he dish it out? Find out as we present our very first TURKEY GOBBLER MATCH!

In our main event, The Southern 6 face a fresh challenge tonight from The New Spectaculars 1.0! Who is their new partner and can he help them topple the Southern 6?

Big Mama is here and she is ready to make a statement in the NWA, but will it be at Kylie Paige’s expense?

Plus we’ll witness a shocking scene in the ring featuring Samantha Starr. Did she go too far?