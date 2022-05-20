This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

NWA Powerrr features Mickie James vs. Natalia Markova and more, and the video is now online. You can see the video below for the episode, described as follows:

This week’s edition of NWA Powerrr is our last Powerrr before we make our return to Kentucky!

Women’s wrestling legend Mickie James battles Natalia Markova in our main event!

The NWA’s trademark Team War match returns as Rush Freeman, Jeremiah Plunkett, and Alex Taylor of ILL Begotten face NWA National Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane, Parrow and Odinson of The End and BLK Jeez, Jordan Clearwater, and Marshe Rockett of Gold Rushhh!

And if that’s not enough, the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, Allysin Kay and Marti Belle of the Hex, take on the team of Kenzie Paige and Madi!