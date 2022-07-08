wrestling / News
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online
NWA Powerrr features a big announcement with World Title implications, and the episode is now online. The NWA has posted the episode, which first aired on Tuesday to their YouTube account and you can check it out below.
The episode is described as follows:
This week on NWA Powerrr, we’re making our return to the music city as we come to you from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN!
NWA President William Patrick Corgan has a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT pertaining to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and our main event in St. Louis at NWA 74!
The number one contendership of the NWA World Television Title is up for grabs as AJ Cazana, Odinson, and Judais face off in a three way!
May Valentine and Aron Stevens sit down and share their feelings with the NWA Fans!
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch battles Thrillbilly Silas, flanked by his lovely lady Pollo Del Mar!
And in our main event, the brutal Fixers/Mortons feud continues as the “Future Legend” Kerry Morton goes one-on-one against one-half of the Fixers, Jay Bradley!
