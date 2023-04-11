This Week’s NWA Powerrr Livestream Is Online

NWA Powerrr features Aron Stevens vs. Rolando Freeman in a street fight tonight, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the episode, described as follows:

Welcome to the season premiere of NWA Powerrr! In this episode, we’re recapping our NWA 312 PPV event, featuring exclusive interviews and highlights from the night’s matches!

Join NWA President William Patrick Corgan, Director of Talent Relations Pat Kenney, and lead commentator Joe Galli as they provide insights into the action-packed event!

Plus, we’ll also be showcasing some of the standout matches from the event. Witness Kratos take on Yabo the Clown in a bizarre showdown! In a Hair vs Mask Strap Match, watch Gaagz the Gymp face off against Sal the Pal! Finally, don’t miss the Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royale, featuring some of the biggest names in professional wrestling.

But that’s not all: we have exclusive post-show interviews with some of the night’s biggest winners, including NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, the first-ever NWA World Women’s Television Champion Kenzie Paige, and NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton.

