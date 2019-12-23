wrestling / News
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Livestream Online
– The livestream for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is now online. You can see the video below for the show, which is being released today instead of Tuesday due to tomorrow being Christmas Eve.
The episode is described as follows:
On this episode of NWA Power, we’ll hear from Nick Aldis after his shocking actions on Tim Storm. What is the truth with Kamille and the Wild Cards? Did this have anything to do with Marty Scurll’s appearance? What about what Ricky Morton of the Rock N Roll Express had to say?
Also on this #NWAPowerr episode, the TV Title Tournament Qualifying Matches begin with Ricky Starks vs. Eddie Kingston & The Question Mark vs. Colt Cabana to see who moves on to Hard Times on 1/24/20 on PPV.
The women’s division takes center stage as NWA Women’s World Champion Allysin Kay teams with ODB & Ashley Vox vs. Melina, Marti Belle and Thunder Rosa. The winner of the fall gets to choose their next one-on-one opponent.
Plus Eli Drake, Josephus-claus, Tim Storm, and so much more.
