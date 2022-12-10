wrestling / News
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Online
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has made its YouTube debut, with the video now online. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV. The lineup is as follows:
* Champions Series First-Round Match: Bully Ray (Team Great) vs. Odinson (Team Fixers)
* Champions Series First-Round Match: EC3 (Team Tyrus) vs. Thom Latimer (Team Brickhouse)
* Champions Series Four-Way Alternates Elimination Match: Rolando Freeman vs. Sal The Pal vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Anthony Andrews
* Champions Series First-Round Match: Judais & PJ Hawx (Team Great) vs. Damage & Rush Freeman (Team Fixers)
* Champions Series First-Round Match: Thrillbilly Silas (Team Tyrus) vs. Kratos (Team Brickhouse)
