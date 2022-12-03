wrestling / News
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Online
December 2, 2022 | Posted by
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has made its YouTube debut, with the video now online. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV. The lineup is as follows:
* The Cardonas vs. The Spectaculars
If the Cardonas win, they get five minutes alone with Rolando Freeman; if The Specaaculars win, Rolando will immediately face Matt Cardona for his World Title shot
* Kilynn King vs. Samantha Starr
* Blunt Force Trauam w/ Aron Stevens set for action
