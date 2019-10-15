wrestling / News
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Online: Aron Stevens, NWA World Tag Team Title Match, More
– The second episode of NWA Powerrr is officially online, featuring Aron Stevens, an NWA World Tag Team Championship main event and more. You can see the video below for the episode, which premiered tonight on YouTube.
The episode is described as follows:
It was after Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm for Ten Pounds of Gold that Joe Galli interviewed The National Treasure and his insurance policy Kamille about the ending of this NWA Worlds Championship Match. During this interview, Joe Galli attempted to speak to Kamille. In that moment, Nick Aldis took exception and called Joe’s line of questioning… CLICKBAIT.
During Episode 2 of NWA Powerrr, Joe Galli, Nick Aldis and Kamille sat down to talk about the incident. This is a must-see interview.
Also on this episode of NWA Powerrr, the return to pro wrestling of Aron Stevens (FKA Damien Sandow). Plus Eddie Kingston & Homicide vs. NWA World Tag Team Champions The Wild Cards (Royce Isaacs & Thom Latimer) in the main event.
Plus Rick Starks, Trevor Murdoch, Colt Cabana,, NWA Women’s World Champion Allysin Kay as she faces Ashley Vox.
