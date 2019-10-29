This Week’s NWA Powerrr Online

– This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is officially online. You can check out the episode below, which is the fourth for the series and is described as follows:

Episode 4 dives into the ongoing conflict with Nick Aldis and all the suitors for his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Week after week Eli Drake has talked with men like James Storm and Tim Storm about their future with titles in The NWA. Last week it came to a head with Eli Drake’s and Tim Storm’s match with The Dawsons.

Leading into this week – The Dawsons face Eddie Kingston & Homicide in a No-Disqualification match.

Also Marti Belle faces Ashley Vox with the NWA Women’s World Champion Allysin Kay watching.

Also in action – Trevor Murdoch, Ricky Starks and more.