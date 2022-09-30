wrestling / News
This Week’s NWA Pretty Empowered Surge Is Now Available Online
September 30, 2022 | Posted by
This week’s episode of NWA Pretty Empowered Surge is now available on Youtube, featuring a women’s title match and more. The lineup incudes:
* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Max the Impaler (from NWA 74)
* Marti Belle vs. Madi (Just Madi)
* Ill Begotten & The Spectaculars vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys & The Miserably Faithful
* Rhett Titus vs. Bestia 666
* Cyon vs. Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus
