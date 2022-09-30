This Week’s NWA Pretty Empowered Surge Is Now Available Online

This week’s episode of NWA Pretty Empowered Surge is now available on Youtube, featuring a women’s title match and more. The lineup incudes:

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Max the Impaler (from NWA 74)

* Marti Belle vs. Madi (Just Madi)

* Ill Begotten & The Spectaculars vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys & The Miserably Faithful

* Rhett Titus vs. Bestia 666

* Cyon vs. Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus