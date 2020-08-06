This Week’s NXT Delayed in UK and India

This week’s episode of NXT ended up airing delayed in both the UK and India tonight. Wrestling Inc reports that the UK broadcast of NXT started 17 minutes late on BT Sport, kicking off during the #1 contender’s match between Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai. There’s no word on how delayed the show was on SonyLIV in India.

According to the site, BT Sport issued a message that read, “In light of recent events, there’s been a change to our scheduled programming.” No word on what caused the delays.