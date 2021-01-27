This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Cody Rhodes Moves Up, Jericho & MJF Get Ranked

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has released the company’s official rankings today. Santana and Ortiz fell out of the tag team top five, and the duo of MJF and Chris Jericho have found their way in. In the men’s division, Cody Rhodes has moved up to the No. 2 slot. As a result, MJF drops down to No. 3. Here’s the full updated rankings for this week:

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0 in 2021, 37-10 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (1-0 in 2021, 22-13-1 overall)

1. Jon Moxley (1-0) (LW: #1)

2. Cody Rhodes (2-0) (LW: #3)

3. MJF (0-0) (LW: #2)

4. Ricky Starks (1-0) (LW: #4)

5. PAC (1-0) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0 in 2021, 30-7 overall)

1. Serena Deeb (NWA Women’s Champion) (2-0) (LW: #1)

2. Big Swole (1-0) (LW: #2)

3. Nyla Rose (1-0) (LW: #3)

4. Penelope Ford (1-0) (LW: #4)

5. Anna Jay (1-0) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (30 – 12 overall)

1. FTR (1-0) (LW: #1)

2. Jurassic Express (2-0) (LW: #2)

3. The Acclaimed (2-0) (LW: #3)

4. Dark Order (0-0) (LW: #4)

5. Jericho & MJF (1-0) (LW: N/A)