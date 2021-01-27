wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Cody Rhodes Moves Up, Jericho & MJF Get Ranked
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has released the company’s official rankings today. Santana and Ortiz fell out of the tag team top five, and the duo of MJF and Chris Jericho have found their way in. In the men’s division, Cody Rhodes has moved up to the No. 2 slot. As a result, MJF drops down to No. 3. Here’s the full updated rankings for this week:
Men’s Division
World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0 in 2021, 37-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (1-0 in 2021, 22-13-1 overall)
1. Jon Moxley (1-0) (LW: #1)
2. Cody Rhodes (2-0) (LW: #3)
3. MJF (0-0) (LW: #2)
4. Ricky Starks (1-0) (LW: #4)
5. PAC (1-0) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0 in 2021, 30-7 overall)
1. Serena Deeb (NWA Women’s Champion) (2-0) (LW: #1)
2. Big Swole (1-0) (LW: #2)
3. Nyla Rose (1-0) (LW: #3)
4. Penelope Ford (1-0) (LW: #4)
5. Anna Jay (1-0) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (30 – 12 overall)
1. FTR (1-0) (LW: #1)
2. Jurassic Express (2-0) (LW: #2)
3. The Acclaimed (2-0) (LW: #3)
4. Dark Order (0-0) (LW: #4)
5. Jericho & MJF (1-0) (LW: N/A)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/m35b8m1zph
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Network Employees’ Reaction to Peacock Deal, Rollout on Content
- Backstage Notes on WWE Network & Peacock Deal, No Separate Tier for PPV Events, ESPN Cutting Ties
- Arn Anderson Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID Antibodies and Was Very Sick, Had Tested Negative Multiple Times
- Eric Bischoff On Differences Between Nitro vs. RAW & AEW vs. NXT, Reason AEW Should Embrace Underdog Role Against WWE