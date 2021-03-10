wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: PAC Moves Up to No. 1, Jon Moxley Falls to No. 3
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced this week’s official AEW Rankings, which see big changes after recent matches, men’s division. Following his loss to Kenny Omega in the Exploding Death Match at AEW Revolution, Jon Moxley has dropped down from No. 1 in the rankings to No. 2. This has enabled PAC to move up to No. 1, and Hangman Page has moved up to No. 2. Here are the full rankings for this week:
Men’s Division
World Champion: Kenny Omega (2-0 in 2021, 40-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (2-0 in 2021, 24-13-1 overall)
1. PAC (3-0) (15-8-1) (LW: #2)
2. Hangman Page (3-0) (34-13) (LW #3)
3. Jon Moxley (3-1) (31-6-1) (LW: #1)
4. Cody Rhodes (2-1) (35-11-2) (LW: #4)
5. Miro (2-0) (7-0) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 32-7 overall)
1. Red Velvet (4-0) (11-2) (LW: #2)
2. Tay Conti (6-2) (12-4) (LW: #5)
3. Nyla Rose (5-1) (26-8) (LW: #1)
4. Britt Baker (4-1) (20-12) (LW: #4)
5. Ryo Mizunami (4-1) (5-1) (LW: #3)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021, 33-12 overall)
1. Chris Jericho & MJF (3-0) (LW: #1)
2. FTR (2-0) (LW: #4)
3. Jurassic Express (4-0) (LW: #3)
4. Chris Jericho & MJF (3-1) (LW: #1)
5. PAC & Rey Fenix (1-0) (LW: NR)
Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, March 10, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XkmstOpvFX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting Match At TNA Victory Road 2011, TNA’s Handling Of Incident, Backstage Reaction
- Maria Kanellis On Reaction To Her WWE Storyline With Mike Bennett, What She Wants For Future Of Women’s Wrestling
- Full Details On AEW & Impact Title vs. Title Bout For Impact Rebellion
- Booker T On His Reaction To AEW Revolution Explosion, AEW Blaming It On Kenny Omega In Storyline