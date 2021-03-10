This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: PAC Moves Up to No. 1, Jon Moxley Falls to No. 3

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced this week’s official AEW Rankings, which see big changes after recent matches, men’s division. Following his loss to Kenny Omega in the Exploding Death Match at AEW Revolution, Jon Moxley has dropped down from No. 1 in the rankings to No. 2. This has enabled PAC to move up to No. 1, and Hangman Page has moved up to No. 2. Here are the full rankings for this week:

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (2-0 in 2021, 40-10 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (2-0 in 2021, 24-13-1 overall)

1. PAC (3-0) (15-8-1) (LW: #2)

2. Hangman Page (3-0) (34-13) (LW #3)

3. Jon Moxley (3-1) (31-6-1) (LW: #1)

4. Cody Rhodes (2-1) (35-11-2) (LW: #4)

5. Miro (2-0) (7-0) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 32-7 overall)

1. Red Velvet (4-0) (11-2) (LW: #2)

2. Tay Conti (6-2) (12-4) (LW: #5)

3. Nyla Rose (5-1) (26-8) (LW: #1)

4. Britt Baker (4-1) (20-12) (LW: #4)

5. Ryo Mizunami (4-1) (5-1) (LW: #3)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021, 33-12 overall)

1. Chris Jericho & MJF (3-0) (LW: #1)

2. FTR (2-0) (LW: #4)

3. Jurassic Express (4-0) (LW: #3)

5. PAC & Rey Fenix (1-0) (LW: NR)