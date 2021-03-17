wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Top Flight Enters Top 5
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced this week’s official AEW Rankings ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Due to MJF and Chris Jericho splitting up as a tag team, they are out of the rankings. This opened up a spot in the tag team Top 5, and Top Flight entered at No. 5. You can see the rankings below.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Kenny Omega (2-0 in 2021, 40-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (3-0 in 2021, 25-13-1 overall)
1. PAC (3-0) (15-8-1) (LW: #2)
2. Hangman Page (3-0) (34-13) (LW #3)
3. Jon Moxley (3-1) (31-6-1) (LW: #1)
4. Cody Rhodes (3-1) (36-11-2) (LW: #4)
5. Miro (2-0) (7-0) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 33-7 overall)
1. Red Velvet (5-0) (11-2) (LW: #1)
2. Tay Conti (7-2) (13-4) (LW: #2)
3. Nyla Rose (5-1) (26-9) (LW: #3)
4. Britt Baker (4-1) (21-13) (LW: #4)
5. Ryo Mizunami (4-1) (6-1) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021, 33-12 overall)
1. SCU (7-0) (LW: #1)
2. FTR (2-0) (LW: #2)
3. Jurassic Express (4-0) (LW: #3)
4. PAC & Rey Fenix (1-0) (LW: #5)
5. Top Flight (4-0) (LW: NR)
Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, March 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/eZJc50f2b3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2021
