This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: All Three Divisions See Changes

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s AEW Rankings, which see big changes in all three divisions. Dante Martin jumped up to #2 in the men’s rankings, knocking Powerhouse Hobbs down to #5. Meanwhile, both Andrade el Idolo and Orange Cassidy entered the top five. In the women’s division, Red Velvet moved up two spots to #3, while Anna Jay and Leyla Hirsch both joined the top five. In the tag division, The Gunn Club, the Varisty Blondes and Private Party all joined the top five.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Adam Page (1-0 in 2022, 46-15-1 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Cody Rhodes (0-0 in 2022, 48-16-2 overall)

AEW Interim TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (2-0 in 2022, 36-25 overall)

1. Adam Cole (3-0 in 2022, 14-4 overall) (LW:#1)

2. Dante Martin (4-0 in 2022, 36-19 overall) (LW: #3)

3. Andrade El Idolo (2-0 in 2022, 10-4 overall) (LW: NR)

4. Orange Cassidy (1-0 in 2022, 57-18-2 overall) (LW: NR)

5. Powerhouse Hobbs (3-1 in 2022, 37-17 overall) (LW: #2)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (0-0 in 2022, 38-18 overall)

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill (2-0 in 2022, 24-0 overall)

1. Thunder Rosa (1-0 in 2022, 45-7 overall) (LW: #1)

2. Anna Jay (2-0 in 2022, 23-10 overall) (LW: NR)

3. Red Velvet (2-0 in 2022, 42-20 overall) (LW: #5)

4. Tay Conti: (1-0 in 2022, 52-9 overall) (LW: #4)

5. Leyla Hirsch (1-0 in 2022, 27-12 overall) (LW: NR)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Jurassic Express(3-0 in 2022)

1. The Acclaimed (3-0 in 2022) (LW: #1)

2. Gunn Club (2-0 in 2022) (LW: NR)

3. FTR (2-0 in 2022) (LW: #3)

4. Varsity Blondes (1-0 in 2022) (LW: NR)

5. Private Party (1-0 in 2022) (LW: NR)