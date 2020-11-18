This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Britt Baker Falls From Top 5

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, with Britt Baker falling out of the top five for the women’s division. In her place is the Dark Order’s Anna Jay. The tag division also has a change, with the Dark Order replacing The Butcher and the Blade at #5.

Men’s Division:

World Champion: Jon Moxley (21-0 in 2020, 27-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5, 20-12-1)

1. Kenny Omega (7-0, 33-10) (LW: #1)

2. MJF (10-1, 16-3) (LW: #2)

3. Cody (20-3-1, 29-8-2) (LW: #3)

4. Brian Cage (11-2, 10-2) (LW: #4)

5. Ricky Starks (13-2, 13-3) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division:

Champion: Hikaru Shida (20-1 in 2020, 26-7 overall)

1. Big Swole (12-4, 14-9) (LW: #1)

2. Nyla Rose (12-3, 19-7) (LW: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (10-5, 12-8) (LW: #3)

4. Serena Deeb (3-2, 3-2) (LW: #4) (NWA Women’s Champion)

5. Anna Jay (4-3, 5-4) (LW: NR)

Tag Team Division:

Champions: Young Bucks (10-3)

1. FTR (12-1) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (18-7) (LW: #2)

3. Natural Nightmares (9-2) (LW: #3)

4. Jurassic Express (12-5) (LW: #4)

5. Dark Order (12-2) (LW: NR)