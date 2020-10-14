This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Brodie Lee Falls Several Spots

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, as Brodie Lee has dropped all the way to #4 after losing the TNT title to Cody. The other rankings remain unchanged.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (19-0 in 2020, 25-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Cody (19-2, 27-7-1)

1. Lance Archer (13-1, 13-1) (LW: #1)

2. Brian Cage (9-1, 9-2) (LW: #2)

3. MJF (9-1, 14-3) (LW: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (8-2, 11-3) (LW: TNT Champion)

5. Scorpio Sky (8-2, 27-11) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1 in 2020, 22-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (11-2, 18-6) (LW: #1)

2. Big Swole (10-3, 12-8) (LW: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (9-5, 11-8) (LW: #3)

4. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (5-6, 14-10) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: FTR (11-0)

1. Best Friends (17-6) (LW: #1)

2. Young Bucks (7-3) (LW: #2)

3. Natural Nightmares (8-2) (LW: #3)

4. The Butcher & The Blade (9-5) (LW: #4)

5. Santana & Ortiz (8-5) (LW: #5)