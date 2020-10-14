wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Brodie Lee Falls Several Spots
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, as Brodie Lee has dropped all the way to #4 after losing the TNT title to Cody. The other rankings remain unchanged.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Jon Moxley (19-0 in 2020, 25-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Cody (19-2, 27-7-1)
1. Lance Archer (13-1, 13-1) (LW: #1)
2. Brian Cage (9-1, 9-2) (LW: #2)
3. MJF (9-1, 14-3) (LW: #3)
4. Brodie Lee (8-2, 11-3) (LW: TNT Champion)
5. Scorpio Sky (8-2, 27-11) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1 in 2020, 22-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (11-2, 18-6) (LW: #1)
2. Big Swole (10-3, 12-8) (LW: #2)
3. Penelope Ford (9-5, 11-8) (LW: #3)
4. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #4)
5. Britt Baker (5-6, 14-10) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: FTR (11-0)
1. Best Friends (17-6) (LW: #1)
2. Young Bucks (7-3) (LW: #2)
3. Natural Nightmares (8-2) (LW: #3)
4. The Butcher & The Blade (9-5) (LW: #4)
5. Santana & Ortiz (8-5) (LW: #5)
