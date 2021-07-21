wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Christian Cage Breaks Into Top 5, Thunder Rosa Moves Up
– All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, with some movement in the men’s and women’s division. Christian Cage entered the Top 5 of the men’s divisions.
Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa moved up the ranks of the women’s divisions. She slotted in at No. 2, moving ahead of Tay Conti from last week. You can check out the full AEW Rankings below:
Men’s Division
AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (6-0 in 2021, 47-12 overall)
AEW TNT Champion: Miro (9-0 in 2021, 16-1 overall)
1. Hangman Page (11-1 in 2021, 43-14 overall) (LW: #1)
2. Jungle Boy (12-2 in 2021, 52-28-1 overall) (LW: #3)
3. Christian Cage (5-0 in 2021, 6-0 overall) (LW: NR)
4. Darby Allin (12-2 in 2021, 35-15-1 overall) (LW: #4)
5. Orange Cassidy (11-1-1 in 2021, 32-11-2 overall) (LW: #2)
Women’s Division
AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (11-1 in 2021, 29-14 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (16-2 in 2021, 39-14 overall) (LW: #1)
2. Thunder Rosa (19-2 in 2021, 25-5 overall) (LW: #3)
3. Tay Conti (19-3 in 2021, 28-6 overall) (LW: #2)
4. Kris Statlander (10-0 in 2021, 19-9 overall) (LW: #4)
5. Hikaru Shida (9-1 in 2021, 43-9 overall) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (9-1 in 2021)
1. Varsity Blonds (16-4 in 2021) (LW: #1)
2. The Acclaimed (14-3 in 2021) (LW: #2)
3. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M (6-1 in 2021) (LW: #3)
4. Private Party (7-1 in 2021) (LW: #4)
5. FTR (5-0 in 2021) (LW: #4)
