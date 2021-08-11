wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Christian Cage Takes The Top Spot
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW Rankings, with Christian Cage taking the top spot in the men’s division. Meanwhile, Jungle Boy has fallen to #4 while Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy each move up a spot. Kris Statlander and Tay Conti switched spots in the women’s division. The tag division saw a lot of shuffling, as Jurassic Express are the new #1 contenders. This knocks the Varsity Blonds down to #2 and FTR down to #5, while Private Party move up to #3. The Lucha Brothers come in at #4, replacing The Acclaimed.
Men’s Division
AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (6-0 in 2021, 48-12 overall)
AEW TNT Champion: Miro (10-0 in 2021, 17-1 overall)
1. Christian Cage (6-0 in 2021, 8-0 overall) (LW: #2)
2. Darby Allin (15-2 in 2021, 39-15-1 overall) (LW: #3)
3. Orange Cassidy (13-1-1 in 2021, 34-11-2 overall) (LW: #4)
4. Jungle Boy (13-2 in 2021, 56-28-1 overall) (LW: #1)
5. Powerhouse Hobbs (13-2 in 2021, 26-13 overall) (LW: NR)
Women’s Division
AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (12-1 in 2021, 30-14 overall)
1. Thunder Rosa (22-2 in 2021, 28-5 overall) (LW: #1)
2. Kris Statlander (12-0 in 2021, 22-9 overall) (LW: #4)
3. Red Velvet (15-2 in 2021, 30-15 overall) (LW: #5)
4. Tay Conti (21-3 in 2021, 32-6 overall) (LW: #2)
5. Hikaru Shida (11-1 in 2021, 45-9 overall) (LW: #4)
Tag Team Division
AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (9-1 in 2021)
1. Jurassic Express (7-1 in 2021) (LW: 4)
2. Varsity Blonds (16-4 in 2021) (LW: #1)
3. Private Party (7-1 in 2021) (LW: #5)
4. Lucha Brothers (6-0 in 2021) (LW: NR)
5. FTR (6-0 in 2021) (LW: #3)
