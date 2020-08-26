This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Cody Drops To Third In Men’s Division, Brian Cage Falls

All Elite Wrestling has released the latest AEW rankings, with the Men’s Division seeing a big shake-up after Saturday’s episode of Dynamite. After Brodie Lee defeated him for the TNT title, Cody has dropped into the top five of the men’s division and landed at #3. This forced Brian Cage to drop a spot as he is now #4. The women’s and tag team divisions remain unchanged. It is likely there will be some big changes in the tag division, however, as the top four ranked teams will compete in a gauntlet match on tomorrow night’s episode.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (15-0 in 2020, 21-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (6-1 in 2020, 9-1 overall)

1. MJF (8-0, 13-2) (LW: #1)

2. Lance Archer (12-1, 12-1) (LW: #2)

3. Cody (18-2, 26-7-1) (LW: NR/TNT Champion)

4. Brian Cage (6-1, 6-2) (LW: #3)

5. Scorpio Sky (7-2, 24-11) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (16-1 in 2020, 21-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (8-2, 15-6) (LW: #1)

2. Big Swole (6-3, 8-8) (LW: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (7-4, 9-7) (LW: #3)

4. Abadon (4-1, 4-1) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (12-0 in 2020)

1. FTR (6-0) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (14-4) (LW: #2)

3. Young Bucks (6-2) (LW: #3)

4. Natural Nightmares (6-1) (LW: #4)

5. Dark Order (8-2) (LW: #5)