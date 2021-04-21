wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Cody Rhodes Drops Out Of Top 5, Movement in Women’s And Tag Divisions
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, which sees Cody Rhodes drop out of the top five in the men’s division. He’s replaced by PAC, who comes in at #5. Powerhouse Hobbs moved up a spot to #4 while the top three remain unchanged. In the women’s division, Red Velvet dropped down to #5, while Britt Baker moved up to #2 and Thunder Rosa moves up to #3. In the tag team division, the Varsity Blonds and The Butcher & The Blade traded spots.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Kenny Omega (3-0 in 2021, 44-11 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (7-0 in 2021, 29-13-1 overall)
1. Hangman Page (7-0) (38-13) (LW: #1)
2. Jon Moxley (5-1) (34-7-1) (LW: #2)
3. Jungle Boy (4-0) (42-25-1) (LW: #3)
4. Powerhouse Hobbs (6-0) (17-10) (LW: #4)
5. PAC (4-0) (18-9-1) (LW: NR)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 35-8 overall)
1. Tay Conti (10-2) (18-5) (LW: #1)
2. Britt Baker (8-1) (25-14) (LW: #3)
3. Thunder Rosa (8-2) (14-5) (LW: #5)
4. Nyla Rose (6-2) (28-12) (LW: #4)
5. Red Velvet (5-1) (17-13) (LW: #2)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021)
1. SCU (10-0) (LW: #1)
2. Jurassic Express (7-0) (LW: #2)
3. Varsity Blonds (8-2) (LW: #4)
4. Butcher & Blade (5-0) (LW: #3)
5. FTR (3-0) (LW: #5)
