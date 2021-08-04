wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Hangman Page Falls Out Of Top 5, Jungle Boy Back To #1
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, with Hangman Page losing his top spot and dropping out of the top five entirely. He was replaced by Jungle Boy at #1, with Christian Cage, Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy all moving up a spot. Powerhouse Hobbs came in at #5. In the women’s division, Red Velvet moves up two spots to #3, knocking Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida down one each. In the tag division, Santana and Ortiz have fallen out, while Jurassic Express take #4, FTR move up to #3 and Private Party drop to #5.
Men’s Division
AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (6-0 in 2021, 47-12 overall)
AEW TNT Champion: Miro (9-0 in 2021, 16-1 overall)
1. Jungle Boy (13-2 in 2021, 53-28-1 overall) (LW: #2)
2. Christian Cage (5-0 in 2021, 5-0 overall) (LW: #3)
3. Darby Allin (14-2 in 2021, 37-15-1 overall) (LW: #4)
4. Orange Cassidy (12-1-1 in 2021, 30-11-2 overall) (LW: #5)
5. Powerhouse Hobbs (13-2 in 2021, 26-13 overall) (LW: NR)
Women’s Division
AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (12-1 in 2021, 29-14 overall)
1. Thunder Rosa (21-2 in 2021, 27-5 overall) (LW: #1)
2. Tay Conti (20-3 in 2021, 29-6 overall) (LW: #2)
3. Red Velvet (13-2 in 2021, 28-15 overall) (LW: #5)
4. Kris Statlander (11-0 in 2021, 20-9 overall) (LW: #3)
5. Hikaru Shida (10-1 in 2021, 44-9 overall) (LW: #4)
Tag Team Division
AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (9-1 in 2021)
1. Varsity Blonds (16-4 in 2021) (LW: #1)
2. The Acclaimed (14-3 in 2021) (LW: #2)
3. FTR (5-0 in 2021) (LW: #4)
4. Jurassic Express (7-1 in 2021) (LW: NR)
5. Private Party (7-1 in 2021) (LW: #3)
Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, August 4, 2021 pic.twitter.com/b57skpA4g8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2021
