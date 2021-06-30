This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Hangman Page Moves Up to #1

All Elite Wrestling has released this week’s official AEW Rankings, which saw a new #1 contender among the men’s division. The men’s division rankings saw Page claim the top spot after Jungle Boy lost to Kenny Omega on last week’s Dynamite. Jungle Boy slips down to #4, allowing Page and Orange Cassidy to each move up a spot. Darby Allin leapt two spots to #3 while Matt Sydal entered the top 5, pushing Powerhouse Hobbs out.

The women’s division on the other hand was all stable, with Nyla Rose remaining as the #1 contender. Similarly, the tag team division had everyone retain their spots, which sees the Varsity Blondes as the top contender to the AEW Tag Team Championships held by the Young Bucks.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (6-0 in 2021, 47-12 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Miro (8-0 in 2021, 15-1 overall)

1. Hangman Page (11-1 in 2021, 43-14 overall) (LW: #2)

2. Orange Cassidy (10-1-1 in 2021, 28-11-2 overall) (LW: #3)

3. Darby Allin (10-2 in 2021, 33-15-1 overall) (LW: #5)

4. Jungle Boy (9-2 in 2021, 48-28-1 overall) (LW: #1)

5. Matt Sydal (10-3 in 2021, 24-13 overall) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (11-1 in 2021, 28-14 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (16-2 in 2021, 39-13 overall) (LW: #1)

2. Tay Conti (17-3 in 2021, 26-6 overall) (LW: #2)

3. Thunder Rosa (16-2 in 2021, 22-5 overall) (LW: #3)

4. Kris Statlander (9-0 in 2021, 17-8 overall) (LW: #4)

5. Hikaru Shida (6-1 in 2021, 40-9 overall) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (8-0 in 2021)

1. Varsity Blonds (15-4 in 2021) (LW: #1)

2. The Acclaimed (13-3 in 2021) (LW: #2)

3. FTR (5-0 in 2021) (LW: #3)

4. Private Party (6-1 in 2021) (LW: #4)

5. Santana & Ortiz (5-2 in 2021) (LW: #5)