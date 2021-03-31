wrestling / News

This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Jungle Boy Joins Top 5

March 31, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rankings

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, with movement in the top five of all three divisions. In the men’s division, Jungle Boy has debuted at #3 while Rey Fenix has dropped out. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley has moved up to #4 and Hangman Page is all the way at #1. Last week’s #1, PAC, dropped to #4 and Cody Rhodes fell two spots. Meanwhile, the women’s division sees Ryo Mizunami move up to #3, Britt Baker up to #4 and Nyla Rose down two spots to #5. In the tag division, Dark Order and FTR moved down a spot each while The Butcher and the Blade joined at #3. #1 contenders to the tag titles, Pac & Rey Fenix, dropped out of the top five entirely.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (3-0 in 2021, 41-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (4-0 in 2021, 26-13-1 overall)
1. Hangman Page (4-0) (35-13) (LW: #2)
2. Jon Moxley (4-1) (33-6-1) (LW: #4)
3. Jungle Boy (4-0) (39-24-1) (LW: #NR)
4. PAC (3-0) (15-8-1) (LW: #1)
5. Cody Rhodes (4-1) (37-11-2) (LW: #3)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 34-7 overall)
1. Tay Conti (9-2) (15-4) (LW: #1)
2. Red Velvet (5-0) (12-12) (LW: #2)
3. Ryo Mizunami (6-1) (8-1) (LW: #4)
4. Britt Baker (4-1) (21-13) (LW: #5)
5. Nyla Rose (5-2) (26-10) (LW: #3)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021)
1. SCU (8-0) (LW: #1)
2. Jurassic Express (4-0) (LW: #2)
3. Butcher & Blade (4-0) (LW: NR)
4. Dark Order (4-0) (LW: #3)
5. FTR (2-0) (LW: #4)

