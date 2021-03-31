wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Jungle Boy Joins Top 5
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, with movement in the top five of all three divisions. In the men’s division, Jungle Boy has debuted at #3 while Rey Fenix has dropped out. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley has moved up to #4 and Hangman Page is all the way at #1. Last week’s #1, PAC, dropped to #4 and Cody Rhodes fell two spots. Meanwhile, the women’s division sees Ryo Mizunami move up to #3, Britt Baker up to #4 and Nyla Rose down two spots to #5. In the tag division, Dark Order and FTR moved down a spot each while The Butcher and the Blade joined at #3. #1 contenders to the tag titles, Pac & Rey Fenix, dropped out of the top five entirely.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Kenny Omega (3-0 in 2021, 41-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (4-0 in 2021, 26-13-1 overall)
1. Hangman Page (4-0) (35-13) (LW: #2)
2. Jon Moxley (4-1) (33-6-1) (LW: #4)
3. Jungle Boy (4-0) (39-24-1) (LW: #NR)
4. PAC (3-0) (15-8-1) (LW: #1)
5. Cody Rhodes (4-1) (37-11-2) (LW: #3)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 34-7 overall)
1. Tay Conti (9-2) (15-4) (LW: #1)
2. Red Velvet (5-0) (12-12) (LW: #2)
3. Ryo Mizunami (6-1) (8-1) (LW: #4)
4. Britt Baker (4-1) (21-13) (LW: #5)
5. Nyla Rose (5-2) (26-10) (LW: #3)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021)
1. SCU (8-0) (LW: #1)
2. Jurassic Express (4-0) (LW: #2)
3. Butcher & Blade (4-0) (LW: NR)
4. Dark Order (4-0) (LW: #3)
5. FTR (2-0) (LW: #4)