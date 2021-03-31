This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Jungle Boy Joins Top 5

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, with movement in the top five of all three divisions. In the men’s division, Jungle Boy has debuted at #3 while Rey Fenix has dropped out. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley has moved up to #4 and Hangman Page is all the way at #1. Last week’s #1, PAC, dropped to #4 and Cody Rhodes fell two spots. Meanwhile, the women’s division sees Ryo Mizunami move up to #3, Britt Baker up to #4 and Nyla Rose down two spots to #5. In the tag division, Dark Order and FTR moved down a spot each while The Butcher and the Blade joined at #3. #1 contenders to the tag titles, Pac & Rey Fenix, dropped out of the top five entirely.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (3-0 in 2021, 41-10 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (4-0 in 2021, 26-13-1 overall)

1. Hangman Page (4-0) (35-13) (LW: #2)

2. Jon Moxley (4-1) (33-6-1) (LW: #4)

3. Jungle Boy (4-0) (39-24-1) (LW: #NR)

4. PAC (3-0) (15-8-1) (LW: #1)

5. Cody Rhodes (4-1) (37-11-2) (LW: #3)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 34-7 overall)

1. Tay Conti (9-2) (15-4) (LW: #1)

2. Red Velvet (5-0) (12-12) (LW: #2)

3. Ryo Mizunami (6-1) (8-1) (LW: #4)

4. Britt Baker (4-1) (21-13) (LW: #5)

5. Nyla Rose (5-2) (26-10) (LW: #3)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021)

1. SCU (8-0) (LW: #1)

2. Jurassic Express (4-0) (LW: #2)

3. Butcher & Blade (4-0) (LW: NR)

4. Dark Order (4-0) (LW: #3)

5. FTR (2-0) (LW: #4)