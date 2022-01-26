This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: New Top Contenders In Tag and Women’s Divisions

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s AEW Rankings, which see big changes two of the divisions and an addition to the men’s. Lance Archer joined the top five in the men’s rankings at #3, knocking Andrade el Idolo down one. Orange Cassidy has dropped out. In the women’s division, Red Velvet is the new #1 contender, while Leyla Hirsh jumps up three spots to #2. Serena Deeb also joins the list at #3, while Thunder Rosa and Anna Jay both move down and Tay Conti drops out. In the tag team division, The Acclaimed drop to #3 while Private Party rise to #1. The Kings of the Black Throne arrive at #5, forcing out the Varsity Blondes.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Adam Page (1-0 in 2022, 47-15-1 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Cody Rhodes (0-0 in 2022, 48-16-2 overall)

AEW Interim TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara (3-0 in 2022, 37-25 overall)

1. Adam Cole (3-0 in 2022, 15-4 overall) (LW: #1)

2. Dante Martin (4-0 in 2022, 36-19 overall) (LW: #2)

3. Lance Archer (3-0 in 2022, 43-9 overall) (LW: NR)

4. Andrade El Idolo (2-0 in 2022, 10-4 overall) (LW: #3)

5. Powerhouse Hobbs (3-1 in 2022, 38-17 overall) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (1-0 in 2022, 40-19 overall)

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill (3-0 in 2022, 25-0 overall)

1. Red Velvet (3-0 in 2022, 43-20 overall) (LW: #3)

2. Leyla Hirsch (3-0 in 2022, 29-12 overall) (LW: #5)

3. Serena Deeb (2-0 in 2022, 14-5 overall) (LW: #3)

4. Thunder Rosa (1-0 in 2022, 46-7 overall) (LW: #1)

5. Anna Jay (2-1 in 2022, 23-11 overall) (LW: #2)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Jurassic Express(3-0 in 2022)

1. Private Party (2-0 in 2022) (LW: #5)

2. Gunn Club (2-0 in 2022) (LW: #2)

3. The Acclaimed (3-1 in 2022) (LW: #1)

4. FTR (1-0 in 2022) (LW: #3)

5. Kings of the Black Throne (1-0 in 2022) (LW: NR)