This Week’s Official AEW Rankings Online: Records Reset For 2021

This week’s official AEW rankings are now online, with the yearly records reset. The rankings saw all competitors’ yearly records reset for 2021, with no ranking changes from last week. You can see the full list below:

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (0-0 in 2021, 35-10 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (0-0, 21-13-1)

1. Jon Moxley (0-0, 27-3-1) (LW: #1)

2. MJF (0-0, 17-3) (LW: #2)

3. Cody (0-0, 31-9-2) (LW: #3)

4. Brian Cage (0-0, 15-3) (LW: #4)

5. Ricky Starks (0-0, 18-5) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (0-0 in 2021, 29-7 overall)

1. Big Swole (0-0, 17-9) (LW: #1)

2. Nyla Rose (0-0, 22-7) (LW: #2)

3. Abadon (0-0, 6-1) (LW: #3)

4. Serena Deeb (0-0, 5-2) (LW: #4) (NWA Women’s Champion)

5. Penelope Ford (0-0, 14-9) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (0-0)

1. FTR (0-0) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (0-0) (LW: #2)

3. Jurassic Express (0-0) (LW: #3)

4. Dark Order (0-0) (LW: #4)

5. The Acclaimed (0-0) (LW: #5)