This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Orange Cassidy and 10 Join Top 5

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, which sees some major shifts in the men’s division. Orange Cassidy enters the top five at #2, while The Dark Order’s 10 comes in at #5. They replace Jungle Boy and Powerhouse Hobbs, who both fell out after losses on last week’s Dynamite. Cassidy drops Jon Moxley down to #3 while PAC moves up a spot to #4.

In the women’s division, Britt Baker is the new #1 contender while Thunder Rosa also moves up a spot to #2. Tay Conti dropped to #3 after her loss on Dynamite. In the tag team division, the Acclaimed replace the Butcher and the Blade at #4. In an interesting note, Kenny Omega’s win/loss record is now at 4-0 singles, so it seems that his title match at Impact Wrestling Rebellion counted towards his AEW record. He defeated Rich Swann at the event to become the new Impact World Champion, in addition to being the AEW World Champion and AAA Mega Champion.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (4-0 in 2021, 45-11 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (8-0 in 2021, 30-13-1 overall)

1. Hangman Page (8-0) (39-13) (LW: #1)

2. Orange Cassidy (6-0) (24-10-1) (LW: NR)

3. Jon Moxley (5-1) (34-7-1) (LW: #2)

4. PAC (4-0) (18-9-1) (LW: #5)

#5 Ten (7-1) (23-11) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (3-0 in 2021, 36-8 overall)

1. Britt Baker (8-1) (25-14) (LW: #2)

2. Thunder Rosa (8-2) (14-5) (LW: #3)

3. Tay Conti (10-3) (18-6) (LW: #1)

4. Nyla Rose (6-2) (28-13) (LW: #4)

5. Red Velvet (5-1) (18-13) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (3-0 in 2021)

1. SCU (11-0) (LW: #1)

2. Jurassic Express (7-0) (LW: #2)

3. Varsity Blonds (9-2) (LW: #3)

4. The Acclaimed (5-1) (LW: NR)

5. FTR (3-0) (LW: #5)