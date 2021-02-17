This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: PAC, Tay Conti, Jurassic Express Move Up A Spot

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s AEW Rankings, with some minor movement in the top five of each division. PAC moved up to #2 in the men’s division, knocking Cody Rhodes to #2. Tay Conti moved up in the women’s division to #3, moving Serena Deeb to #4. Finally, Jurassic Express is up to #2, moving FTR to #3, while Santana & Ortiz moved up to #4 to knock The Acclaimed to #5.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0 in 2021, 38-10 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (2-0 in 2021, 23-13-1 overall)

1. Jon Moxley (2-0) (29-5-1) (LW: #1)

2. PAC (3-0) (14-8-1) (LW: #3)

3. Cody Rhodes (2-0) (34-9-2) (LW: #2)

4. Rey Fenix (3-1) (31-18) (LW: #4)

5. Miro (2-0) (6-0) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0 in 2021, 30-7 overall)

1. Red Velvet (4-0) (10-11) (LW: #1)

2. Britt Baker (3-0) (19-11) (LW: #2)

3. Tay Conti (5-1) (11-3) (LW: #4)

4. Serena Deeb (NWA Women’s Champion) (2-0) (7-2) (LW: #3)

5. Thunder Rosa (3-1) (8-3) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (0-0 in 2021, 31-12 overall)

1. Chris Jericho & MJF (3-0) (LW: #1)

2. Jurassic Express (3-0) (LW: #3)

3. FTR (1-0) (LW: #2)

4. Santana & Ortiz (3-1) (LW: #5)

5. The Acclaimed (3-0) (LW: #4)