This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: PAC, Tay Conti, Jurassic Express Move Up A Spot
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s AEW Rankings, with some minor movement in the top five of each division. PAC moved up to #2 in the men’s division, knocking Cody Rhodes to #2. Tay Conti moved up in the women’s division to #3, moving Serena Deeb to #4. Finally, Jurassic Express is up to #2, moving FTR to #3, while Santana & Ortiz moved up to #4 to knock The Acclaimed to #5.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0 in 2021, 38-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (2-0 in 2021, 23-13-1 overall)
1. Jon Moxley (2-0) (29-5-1) (LW: #1)
2. PAC (3-0) (14-8-1) (LW: #3)
3. Cody Rhodes (2-0) (34-9-2) (LW: #2)
4. Rey Fenix (3-1) (31-18) (LW: #4)
5. Miro (2-0) (6-0) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0 in 2021, 30-7 overall)
1. Red Velvet (4-0) (10-11) (LW: #1)
2. Britt Baker (3-0) (19-11) (LW: #2)
3. Tay Conti (5-1) (11-3) (LW: #4)
4. Serena Deeb (NWA Women’s Champion) (2-0) (7-2) (LW: #3)
5. Thunder Rosa (3-1) (8-3) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (0-0 in 2021, 31-12 overall)
1. Chris Jericho & MJF (3-0) (LW: #1)
2. Jurassic Express (3-0) (LW: #3)
3. FTR (1-0) (LW: #2)
4. Santana & Ortiz (3-1) (LW: #5)
5. The Acclaimed (3-0) (LW: #4)
Official @AEW Rankings of as Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/rk53Co5eNU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2021
