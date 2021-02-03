wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Rey Fenix and Miro Join Top 5
This week’s official AEW Rankings are now online and the top five for the men’s division looks very different from last week. Rey Fenix and Miro join the top five, replacing MJF and Ricky Starks, respectively. The women’s division is also very different, with Red Velvet, Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa and Tay Conti replacing Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford & Anna Jay. The tag division had the least amount of change, but there was a little bit of movement among the ranks and Santana & Ortiz are back in the top five, replacing Dark Order.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0 in 2021, 37-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (1-0 in 2021, 22-13-1 overall)
1. Jon Moxley (1-0) (LW: #1)
2. Cody Rhodes (2-0) (LW: #2)
3. Rey Fenix (3-1) (LW: NR)
4. Miro (2-0) (LW: NR)
5. PAC (1-0) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0 in 2021, 30-7 overall)
1. Serena Deeb (NWA Women’s Champion) (2-0) (LW: #1)
2. Red Velvet (3-0) (LW: NR)
3. Britt Baker (2-0) (LW: NR)
4. Thunder Rosa (2-0) (LW: NR)
5. Tay Conti (3-1) (LW: NR)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (30 – 12 overall)
1. FTR (1-0) (LW: #1)
2. Jurassic Express (2-0) (LW: #2)
3. Chris Jericho & MJF (2-0) (LW: #5)
4. The Acclaimed (3-0) (LW: #3)
5. Santana & Ortiz (3-1) (LW: NR)
