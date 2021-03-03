This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Rey Fenix Falls Out Of Top 5, Big Changes In Women’s Division

All Elite Wrestling has announced this week’s official AEW Rankings, which see big changes after recent matches, particularly in the women’s division. There, Ryo Mizunami debuts at #5, while Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb both fell out and Tay Conti joins at #5. Britt Baker also dropped two spots from last week. In the men’s division, the only change is Hangman Page replacing Rey Fenix, and taking his spot at #3. In the tag division, SCU moved up two spots, switching positions with FTR. Top Flight also joined the top five, replacing The Acclaimed.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0 in 2021, 39-10 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (2-0 in 2021, 23-13-1 overall)

1. Jon Moxley (3-0) (31-5-1) (LW: #1)

2. PAC (3-0) (14-8-1) (LW: #2)

3. Hangman Page (2-0) (32-13) (LW: #NR)

4. Cody Rhodes (2-0) (35-9-2) (LW: #4)

5. Miro (2-0) (6-0) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0 in 2021, 31-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (5-0) (26-7) (LW: #3)

2. Red Velvet (4-0) (11-11) (LW: #1)

3. Ryo Mizunami (3-0) (4-0) (LW: NR)

4. Britt Baker (4-1) (20-12) (LW: #2)

3. Tay Conti (5-2) (11-4) (LW: NR)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (1-0 in 2021, 32-12 overall)

1. Chris Jericho & MJF (3-0) (LW: #1)

2. SCU (5-0) (LW: #4)

3. Jurassic Express (4-0) (LW: #3)

4. FTR (2-0) (LW: #3)

5. Top Flight (4-0) (LW: NR)