This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Rey Fenix Moves Up In Men’s Division, Nyla Rose Returns To Top 5

February 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rankings

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, which features movement in all three divisions. In the men’s division, Rey Fenix moves up to #3, knocking Cody Rhodes down to #4. In the women’s division, Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb switch places for the #4 and #5 spots, respectively. Nyla Rose also joins the top five again at #3. The tag division features the return of SCU, as Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian appear at #3.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0 in 2021, 38-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (2-0 in 2021, 23-13-1 overall)
1. Jon Moxley (2-0) (30-5-1) (LW: #1)
2. PAC (3-0) (14-8-1) (LW: #2)
3. Rey Fenix (3-1) (32-18) (LW: #4)
4. Cody Rhodes (2-0) (35-9-2) (LW: #3)
5. Miro (2-0) (6-0) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0 in 2021, 30-7 overall)
1. Red Velvet (4-0) (10-11) (LW: #1)
2. Britt Baker (4-0) (20-11) (LW: #2)
3. Nyla Rose (3-0) (24-7) (LW: NR)
4. Thunder Rosa (3-1) (8-3) (LW: #5)
5. Serena Deeb (NWA Women’s Champion) (2-1) (7-3) (LW: #4)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (1-0 in 2021, 32-12 overall)
1. Chris Jericho & MJF (3-0) (LW: #1)
2. Jurassic Express (3-0) (LW: #2)
3. FTR (2-0) (LW: #3)
4. SCU (3-0) (LW: NR)
5. The Acclaimed (3-0) (LW: #5)

