This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Rey Fenix Moves Up In Men’s Division, Nyla Rose Returns To Top 5

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, which features movement in all three divisions. In the men’s division, Rey Fenix moves up to #3, knocking Cody Rhodes down to #4. In the women’s division, Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb switch places for the #4 and #5 spots, respectively. Nyla Rose also joins the top five again at #3. The tag division features the return of SCU, as Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian appear at #3.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0 in 2021, 38-10 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (2-0 in 2021, 23-13-1 overall)

1. Jon Moxley (2-0) (30-5-1) (LW: #1)

2. PAC (3-0) (14-8-1) (LW: #2)

3. Rey Fenix (3-1) (32-18) (LW: #4)

4. Cody Rhodes (2-0) (35-9-2) (LW: #3)

5. Miro (2-0) (6-0) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0 in 2021, 30-7 overall)

1. Red Velvet (4-0) (10-11) (LW: #1)

2. Britt Baker (4-0) (20-11) (LW: #2)

3. Nyla Rose (3-0) (24-7) (LW: NR)

4. Thunder Rosa (3-1) (8-3) (LW: #5)

5. Serena Deeb (NWA Women’s Champion) (2-1) (7-3) (LW: #4)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (1-0 in 2021, 32-12 overall)

1. Chris Jericho & MJF (3-0) (LW: #1)

2. Jurassic Express (3-0) (LW: #2)

3. FTR (2-0) (LW: #3)

4. SCU (3-0) (LW: NR)

5. The Acclaimed (3-0) (LW: #5)