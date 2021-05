This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page Replace Jurassic Express

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW Rankings, with the team of Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page replacing Jurassic Express in the top five. Elsewhere in the tag division, the Varsity Blonds move up a spot to #2. The other divisions remain unchanged.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (4-0 in 2021; 45-11 Overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Darby Allin (9-0 in 2021; 31-13-1 Overall)

#1 – Orange Cassidy (8-0 in 2021; 26-10-1 Overall) (LW: #1)

#2 – PAC (5-0 in 2021; 19-9-1 Overall) (LW: #2)

#3 – Jon Moxley (7-1 in 2021; 36-7-1 Overall) (LW: #3)

#4 – Brian Cage (6-1 in 2021; 28-5 Overall) (LW: #4)

#5 – Hangman Page (8-1 in 2021; 39-14 Overall) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (3-0 in 2021; 37-8 Overall)

#1 – Britt Baker (10-1 in 2021; 27-14 Overall) (LW: #1)

#2 – Thunder Rosa (10-2 in 2021; 16-5 Overall) (LW: #2)

#3 – Tay Conti (11-3 in 2021; 19-6 Overall) (LW: #3)

#4 – Nyla Rose (8-2 in 2021; 30-13 Overall) (LW: #4)

#5 – Red Velvet (6-1 in 2021; 19-13 Overall) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (4-0 in 2021)

#1 – SCU (13-0 in 2021) (LW: #1)

#2 – The Varsity Blonds (11-3 in 2021) (LW: #3)

#3 – Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page (6-0) (LW: NR)

#4 – The Acclaimed (7-2 in 2021) (LW: #4)

#5 – FTR (4-0 in 2021) (LW: #5)