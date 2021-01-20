This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Serena Deeb Is New #1 Contender To AEW Women’s Title

The latest official AEW Rankings are in, with the NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb taking the top spot of the AEW Women’s Division. Some other changes in that division sees Big Swole drop to #2 and Anna Jay replace Abadon at #5. Meanwhile, PAC joins the top five in the men’s division while Brian Cage drops out, and Ricky Starks moves up to #4. There has been no change in the tag team division.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0 in 2021, 37-10 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (1-0 in 2021, 22-13-1 overall)

1. Jon Moxley (0-0) (LW: #1)

2. MJF (0-0) (LW: #2)

3. Cody Rhodes (1-0) (LW: #3)

4. Ricky Starks (1-0) (LW: #5)

5. PAC (1-0) (LW: N/A)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0 in 2021, 30-7 overall)

1. Serena Deeb (NWA Women’s Champion) (2-0) (LW: #2)

2. Big Swole (1-0) (LW: #1)

3. Nyla Rose (1-0) (LW: #3)

4. Penelope Ford (0-0) (LW: #4)

5. Anna Jay (1-0) (LW: N/A)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (30 – 12 overall)

1. FTR (1-0) (LW: #1)

2. Jurassic Express (1-0) (LW: #2)

3. The Acclaimed (2-0) (LW: #3)

4. Dark Order (LW: #4)

5. Santana & Ortiz (1-0) (LW: #5)