This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Tay Conti Climbs to #1

– AEW has announced this week’s official AEW Rankings ahead of tonight’s Dynamite, with Tay Conti moving into #1 on the women’s rankings. You can see the full rankings below, which feature Conti moving up to #1 in the women’s rankings to displace Red Velvet (down to #2) while last week’s #4 and #5, Britt Baker and Ryo Mizunami, switched places. In the men’s rankings, Rey Fenix moves into 5th place to knock Miro out of the top five, while Cody Rhodes moves ahead of Jon Moxley to #3.

Finally, the tag division saw a shakeup with Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order jumping into the rankings at #3, pushing Top Flight out of the list. Jurassic Express moved up a spot to #2, FTR slipped two to #4 and PAC and Fenix was down to #5:

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (2-0 in 2021, 40-10 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (3-0 in 2021, 25-13-1 overall)

1. PAC (3-0) (15-8-1) (LW: #1)

2. Hangman Page (3-0) (34-13) (LW #2)

3. Cody Rhodes (4-1) (37-11-2) (LW: #4)

4. Jon Moxley (3-1) (32-6-1) (LW: #3)

5. Rey Fenix (5-2) (35-19) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 33-7 overall)

1. Tay Conti (8-2) (14-4) (LW: #2)

2. Red Velvet (5-0) (13-12) (LW: #1)

3. Nyla Rose (5-1) (26-9) (LW: #3)

4. Ryo Mizunami (5-1) (7-1) (LW: #5)

5. Britt Baker (4-1) (21-13) (LW: #4)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021)

1. SCU (7-0) (LW: #1)

2. Jurassic Express (4-0) (LW: #3)

3. Alex Reynolds & John Silver (4-0) (LW: NR)

4. FTR (2-0) (LW: #2)

5. PAC & Rey Fenix (1-0) (LW: #4)