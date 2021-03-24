wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Tay Conti Climbs to #1
– AEW has announced this week’s official AEW Rankings ahead of tonight’s Dynamite, with Tay Conti moving into #1 on the women’s rankings. You can see the full rankings below, which feature Conti moving up to #1 in the women’s rankings to displace Red Velvet (down to #2) while last week’s #4 and #5, Britt Baker and Ryo Mizunami, switched places. In the men’s rankings, Rey Fenix moves into 5th place to knock Miro out of the top five, while Cody Rhodes moves ahead of Jon Moxley to #3.
Finally, the tag division saw a shakeup with Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order jumping into the rankings at #3, pushing Top Flight out of the list. Jurassic Express moved up a spot to #2, FTR slipped two to #4 and PAC and Fenix was down to #5:
Men’s Division
World Champion: Kenny Omega (2-0 in 2021, 40-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (3-0 in 2021, 25-13-1 overall)
1. PAC (3-0) (15-8-1) (LW: #1)
2. Hangman Page (3-0) (34-13) (LW #2)
3. Cody Rhodes (4-1) (37-11-2) (LW: #4)
4. Jon Moxley (3-1) (32-6-1) (LW: #3)
5. Rey Fenix (5-2) (35-19) (LW: NR)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 33-7 overall)
1. Tay Conti (8-2) (14-4) (LW: #2)
2. Red Velvet (5-0) (13-12) (LW: #1)
3. Nyla Rose (5-1) (26-9) (LW: #3)
4. Ryo Mizunami (5-1) (7-1) (LW: #5)
5. Britt Baker (4-1) (21-13) (LW: #4)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021)
1. SCU (7-0) (LW: #1)
2. Jurassic Express (4-0) (LW: #3)
3. Alex Reynolds & John Silver (4-0) (LW: NR)
4. FTR (2-0) (LW: #2)
5. PAC & Rey Fenix (1-0) (LW: #4)
Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, March 24, 2021 pic.twitter.com/1wRLrDm8Ex
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- New Photo Shows Tessa Blanchard Training At Same Gym As Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Peacock Removes Problematic Material From WWE Content
- Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over
- Arn Anderson On Backstage Atmosphere At Last WCW Nitro, What Shane McMahon Told Him, Ric Flair vs. Sting In Main Event