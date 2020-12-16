This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: The Acclaimed Join The Top 5

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, with The Acclaimed joining the top five for the tag team division. They come in at #5, moving The Dark Order up a spot to #4 and knocking out the Natural Nightmares entirely. Meanwhile, Abadon has climbed up to #3 in the women’s division, moving Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford down a spot each. There has been no change in the men’s division.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (8-0 in 2020, 34-10 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5, 21-13-1)

1. Jon Moxley (21-1, 27-3-1) (LW: #1)

2. MJF (11-1, 17-3) (LW: #2)

3. Cody (20-3-1, 30-9-2) (LW: #3)

4. Brian Cage (13-1, 14-2) (LW: #4)

5. Ricky Starks (16-2, 17-4) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (22-1 in 2020, 28-7 overall)

1. Big Swole (14-4, 16-9) (LW: #1)

2. Nyla Rose (13-3, 20-7) (LW: #2)

3. Abadon (6-1, 6-1) (LW: #5)

4. Serena Deeb (4-2, 4-2) (LW: #3) (NWA Women’s Champion)

5. Penelope Ford (11-5, 13-8) (LW: #4)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (12-3)

1. FTR (13-1) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (20-7) (LW: #2)

3. Jurassic Express (15-5) (LW: #3)

4. Dark Order (15-2) (LW: #5)

5. The Acclaimed (7-1) (LW: NR)