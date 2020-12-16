wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: The Acclaimed Join The Top 5
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, with The Acclaimed joining the top five for the tag team division. They come in at #5, moving The Dark Order up a spot to #4 and knocking out the Natural Nightmares entirely. Meanwhile, Abadon has climbed up to #3 in the women’s division, moving Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford down a spot each. There has been no change in the men’s division.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Kenny Omega (8-0 in 2020, 34-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5, 21-13-1)
1. Jon Moxley (21-1, 27-3-1) (LW: #1)
2. MJF (11-1, 17-3) (LW: #2)
3. Cody (20-3-1, 30-9-2) (LW: #3)
4. Brian Cage (13-1, 14-2) (LW: #4)
5. Ricky Starks (16-2, 17-4) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (22-1 in 2020, 28-7 overall)
1. Big Swole (14-4, 16-9) (LW: #1)
2. Nyla Rose (13-3, 20-7) (LW: #2)
3. Abadon (6-1, 6-1) (LW: #5)
4. Serena Deeb (4-2, 4-2) (LW: #3) (NWA Women’s Champion)
5. Penelope Ford (11-5, 13-8) (LW: #4)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (12-3)
1. FTR (13-1) (LW: #1)
2. Best Friends (20-7) (LW: #2)
3. Jurassic Express (15-5) (LW: #3)
4. Dark Order (15-2) (LW: #5)
5. The Acclaimed (7-1) (LW: NR)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/wD6a0dE0E9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2020
