This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: The Acclaimed Join The Top 5

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rankings

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, with The Acclaimed joining the top five for the tag team division. They come in at #5, moving The Dark Order up a spot to #4 and knocking out the Natural Nightmares entirely. Meanwhile, Abadon has climbed up to #3 in the women’s division, moving Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford down a spot each. There has been no change in the men’s division.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (8-0 in 2020, 34-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5, 21-13-1)
1. Jon Moxley (21-1, 27-3-1) (LW: #1)
2. MJF (11-1, 17-3) (LW: #2)
3. Cody (20-3-1, 30-9-2) (LW: #3)
4. Brian Cage (13-1, 14-2) (LW: #4)
5. Ricky Starks (16-2, 17-4) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (22-1 in 2020, 28-7 overall)
1. Big Swole (14-4, 16-9) (LW: #1)
2. Nyla Rose (13-3, 20-7) (LW: #2)
3. Abadon (6-1, 6-1) (LW: #5)
4. Serena Deeb (4-2, 4-2) (LW: #3) (NWA Women’s Champion)
5. Penelope Ford (11-5, 13-8) (LW: #4)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (12-3)
1. FTR (13-1) (LW: #1)
2. Best Friends (20-7) (LW: #2)
3. Jurassic Express (15-5) (LW: #3)
4. Dark Order (15-2) (LW: #5)
5. The Acclaimed (7-1) (LW: NR)

