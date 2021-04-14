wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Varsity Blonds, Powerhouse Hobbs Join Top 5
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, which sees Powerhouse Hobbs join the top 5 in the men’s division while the Varisty Blonds joined the top 5 of the tag team division. Max Caster and Bear Country, who were ranked in the top 5 of both divisions last week, dropped out after losses on Dynamite. In the women’s division, Ryo Mizunami drops out completely while Thunder Rosa returns to the top five.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Kenny Omega (3-0 in 2021, 43-11 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (6-0 in 2021, 28-13-1 overall)
1. Hangman Page (6-0) (37-13) (LW: #1)
2. Jon Moxley (5-1) (34-7-1) (LW: #2)
3. Jungle Boy (4-0) (41-25-1) (LW: #4)
4. Cody Rhodes (5-1) (38-11-2) (LW: #5)
5. Powerhouse Hobbs (5-0) (16-10) (LW: NR)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 35-8 overall)
1. Tay Conti (10-2) (18-5) (LW: #1)
2. Red Velvet (5-0) (17-12) (LW: #2)
3. Britt Baker (7-1) (24-14) (LW: #4)
4. Nyla Rose (6-2) (28-11) (LW: #5)
5. Thunder Rosa (7-2) (13-5) (LW: NR)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021)
1. SCU (9-0) (LW: #1)
2. Jurassic Express (6-0) (LW: #2)
3. Butcher & Blade (4-0) (LW: #3)
4. Varsity Blonds (7-2) (LW: NR)
5. FTR (3-0) (LW: #5)
