This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Varsity Blonds, Powerhouse Hobbs Join Top 5

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, which sees Powerhouse Hobbs join the top 5 in the men’s division while the Varisty Blonds joined the top 5 of the tag team division. Max Caster and Bear Country, who were ranked in the top 5 of both divisions last week, dropped out after losses on Dynamite. In the women’s division, Ryo Mizunami drops out completely while Thunder Rosa returns to the top five.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (3-0 in 2021, 43-11 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (6-0 in 2021, 28-13-1 overall)

1. Hangman Page (6-0) (37-13) (LW: #1)

2. Jon Moxley (5-1) (34-7-1) (LW: #2)

3. Jungle Boy (4-0) (41-25-1) (LW: #4)

4. Cody Rhodes (5-1) (38-11-2) (LW: #5)

5. Powerhouse Hobbs (5-0) (16-10) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 35-8 overall)

1. Tay Conti (10-2) (18-5) (LW: #1)

2. Red Velvet (5-0) (17-12) (LW: #2)

3. Britt Baker (7-1) (24-14) (LW: #4)

4. Nyla Rose (6-2) (28-11) (LW: #5)

5. Thunder Rosa (7-2) (13-5) (LW: NR)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021)

1. SCU (9-0) (LW: #1)

2. Jurassic Express (6-0) (LW: #2)

3. Butcher & Blade (4-0) (LW: #3)

4. Varsity Blonds (7-2) (LW: NR)

5. FTR (3-0) (LW: #5)