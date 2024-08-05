This Week’s Programming On WWE Network & Peacock

WWE announced the following will be available this week on WWE Network and Peacock:

Monday, August 5

WWE 24: Damian Priest – 10 a.m. ET

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 7

Monday Night Raw (7/8/24)

WWE NXT (8/6/2024)

Thursday, August 8

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, August 9

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

The Best of WWE: Best of Logan Paul – 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 10

WWE Main Event (7/25/24)

SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 11

Friday Night SmackDown (7/12/24)